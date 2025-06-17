Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Pre-monsoon seasonal activities in Rajasthan gained momentum on Tuesday when several districts including the capital city Jaipur received heavy rainfall, the meteorological department said.

The Met said that according to the current circulation system the southwest monsoon may hit the state in a day or two.

On Tuesday, Pilani received 53.1 mm of rain followed by 51.6 mm in Churu, 37.6 mm in Jaipur, 16 mm in Jalore, and 14 mm in Alwar. Rains also lashed many places in most districts including Dausa, Sirohi, Sikar and Jodhpur.

A low pressure area is formed over Gujarat and surrounding areas. It is likely to move towards southern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, the weather department said.

Due to the effect of the system, there is a strong possibility of monsoon entering the southern parts of the state in the next one to two days, a department spokesperson said.

Thunderstorm and rain will continue in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions from June 18 to 20 due to the circulation.

The intensity and area of rain will increase further in eastern Rajasthan from June 20, and from June 21-22, heavy rain is likely in some places of Kota and Bharatpur divisions, the weather office said.

