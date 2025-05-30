New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has partnered with Valor Group to develop an office complex worth Rs 4,500 crore in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Prestige Estates said that it has entered into a framework agreement with Valor Estate Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiaries for jointly developing a project on lands admeasuring in the aggregate 21,978.22 square metres at Andheri West, Mumbai.

The project entails a total leasable area of 1.5 million sq ft and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 4,500 crore.

Both Prestige Estates and Valor will have a 50 per cent economic interest in the project.

"The company and Valor Group shall jointly develop approximately 1.50 million sq. ft. leasable area commercial office complex on a 50:50 joint venture basis," Prestige Estates said.

The company will infuse Rs 504 crore into the SPV (special purpose vehicle), which will be established to develop this project.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

