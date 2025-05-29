New Delhi, May 29: If you are looking for government jobs or Sarkari Naukri, then there is good news. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for several vacancies through its DDA Recruitment 2025. The DDA has announced a total of 1,383 vacancies for various posts in Groups A, B, and C. The positions include Junior Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Patwari, and more. The DDA recruitment drive is open to candidates with diverse qualifications, from 10th pass to graduates and even postgraduates.

While the application process for the DDA Recruitment 2025 is expected to begin soon, candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in. Applicants are advised to go through the eligibility requirements before applying for the 1,383 vacancies of Junior Engineer, Assistant Section Officer and others. ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

What Are the Vacancies Under the DDA Recruitment 2025

As mentioned above, the DDA is offering 1,383 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Junior Engineer (JE), Patwari, Naib Tehsildar, Programmer, Surveyor, Junior Translator, Planning Assistant, and Assistant Security Officer, among others.

What Are the Eligibility Criteria for DDA Recruitment 2025?

According to the DDA recruitment notification, the educational qualifications for the various DDA posts vary by position and range from 10th pass, ITI, and Diploma to Bachelor's and Master's degrees in relevant fields. While the age limit also varies by post, the applicants should be between 19 and 35 years of age. The pay scale will depend on the positions the applicants are applying for. That said, the positions of DDA recruitment are categorised from Level 1 to Level 11 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: DRDO’s Recruitment and Assessment Centre Invites Application for 148 Scientist Posts, Apply Online at rac.gov.in.

Selection Process

The Delhi Development Authority recruitment selection process will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which will assess applicants' knowledge and skills relevant to the position they applied for. The candidates will also be selected based on a skill test to evaluate specific competencies and document verification, which will verify educational qualifications, age, and other important documents.

The last step of the selection process will be the interview, which will only be applicable for certain posts to assess candidates’ suitability. For more details and latest updates about DDA recruitment, candidates can visit the official website at dda.gov.in.

