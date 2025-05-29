Mumbai, May 29: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon. When declared, the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains results will be available for candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This year, the SBI Clerk main examination was conducted on April 10 and 12, at various exam centres across the country.

It must be noted that the SBI Clerk main exam paper had 190 questions, with a maximum mark of 200. The questionnaire consisted of questions on topics such as general/financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, and computer aptitude. DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

How To Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Now, open the careers page

Visit the current openings section

Next, click on the Junior Associates tab

Now, open the SBI Clerk Mains exam result link

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Check and download the Mains result

Take a printout for future reference

As per the SBI notification, there will be a negative marking on the examination. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted. Earlier, the SBI Clerk Prelims examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1. The result was declared on March 28. Candidates who successfully passed the preliminary examination were eligible to appear for the mains examination. ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

The State Bank of India is aiming to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through the clerk recruitment drive. Candidates can check the official SBI website for more details.

