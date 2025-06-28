New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A medical college professor was injured during a scuffle that stemmed from a quarrel between three visitors to the GTB Hospital and members of the resident welfare association of the staff colony over the use of the exit gate, police said on Saturday.

"The three men who came on two motorcycles to visit a patient at the hospital on Friday evening were stopped by RWA members while they were exiting through the residential colony gate," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The complainant, Dr Kuldeep, a professor at the medical college associated with the hospital, and four to five RWA members confronted the visitors and objected to them using the gate meant for the colony residents, he said.

A heated exchange ensued which soon evolved into a scuffle. Dr Kuldeep sustained a minor injury near his forehead, police added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"One of the three men involved in the incident was formerly a resident of the colony. They alleged that when they were trying to exit the premises, the gate was deliberately shut by the security guard and the complainant, following which they were surrounded and not allowed to leave," an officer said.

Police said the matter is being investigated and suitable action will be taken based on the findings of the enquiry. A meeting with the Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital has also been scheduled to discuss the issue, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)