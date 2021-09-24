New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday said it has strengthened its partnership with sports brand Puma and will make '1DER' range of athleisure products available on its platform.

Designed in collaboration with cricketer K L Rahul, ‘1DER by PUMA' will be available from September 30 onwards on Flipkart, puma.com, and select Puma stores.

The launch also marks the 10-year partnership between Puma and Flipkart.

“1DER is a perfect amalgamation of fashion and functionality and it truly reflects KL Rahul's sense of style and design. Athleisure has gained immense popularity, especially amid the pandemic. The category is becoming more mainstream and its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously," Puma India and Southeast Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly said.

He added that the company has been associated with Flipkart for over 10 years now.

"Their understanding of the young Puma consumer and deep market penetration will unlock the widest selection for consumers through 1DER's launch,” he said.

'Athleisure fashion' has seen tremendous adoption and growth - which has led to the emergence and significant growth of the ‘athleisure' category. Sportswear and athleisure as sub-categories have seen about 60 per cent growth over last year on Flipkart.

Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion, said in preparation for the festive season and the Big Billion Days, the company will have the widest selection of styles available for consumers across the country.

"We will continue to bridge the gap between metros and tier II-plus regions, where people seek the best of current fashion trends but have limited access from a selection, range, and affordability perspective. We believe in collaborating with the best in the industry to solve the growing needs and the launch of 1DER in partnership with PUMA is aligned to this vision,” he said.

1DER by Puma includes a wide array of footwear and apparel for men, priced in the range of Rs 1,499 to Rs 4,999.

The relevance of the athleisure category and accelerated adoption of the trend over the years has propelled Puma's growth by 110 per cent in the category.

