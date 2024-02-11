Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with minimum temperatures hovering below the normal levels at several places.

Bathinda was the coldest in Punjab recording a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin.

The minimum temperatures of Ludhiana and Patiala were 8.1 degrees Celsius and 7.3 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees below the normal, the bulletin showed.

Pathankot, Amritsar, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions with the mercury dropping to 6.1 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT said.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest with a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, the bulletin showed.

Ambala recorded its minimum at 9.1 degrees Celsius, it added.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimums at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 9.3 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius, 8.9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, the IMD said.

