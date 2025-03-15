Amritsar/Hoshiarpur, March 15: AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived here on Saturday after completing a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Hoshiarpur. Kejriwal took part in the session at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC) in Anandgarh village. Party sources said he will stay in Amritsar till Monday. Kejriwal is staying at the residence of former cabinet minister and MLA Dr. Inderbir Nijjar. Arvind Kejriwal in Fresh Trouble As Delhi Court Orders FIR Against AAP National Convenor for ‘Misusing’ Public Money on Hoardings in Dwarka.

Party sources further said Kejriwal along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Valmiki Tirath Sthal here on the completion of three years of the AAP government in Punjab. Earlier, Kejriwal left Hoshiarpur after completing the Vipassana meditation session. According to official sources, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, arrived at the PWD Rest House here Friday night and went to DDVC Saturday morning. Arvind Kejriwal Reaches Punjab for 10-day Vipassana Session.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrives in Amritsar

Punjab: AAP National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had been staying at the Vipassana Center in Mehlanwali village, Hoshiarpur, for the past 10 days. Today marked his last day there and after the conclusion of the retreat, he departed for Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/QNO0kncy6F — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2025

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the residence of AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar at Amritsar. He is likely stay for two days in Amritsar.pic.twitter.com/7XtCgYJUce — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) March 15, 2025

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar, Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh, and MLAs Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill were present at DDVC to see him off. Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique focused on self-transformation through self-observation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)