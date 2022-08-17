Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) The Punjab government is planning to promote the utilisation of fermented organic manure, produced by compressed biogas (CBG) plants, in agriculture, horticulture and floriculture sectors.

It was stated by New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora here, an official release said.

Arora and his cabinet colleague Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal asked senior officers of the state government to create a mechanism which will enable utilisation of fermented organic manure (FOM).

Arora said the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has already allocated 42 CBG projects of total capacity of 492.58 tonnes per day (TPD) based on paddy straw and other agro-residue and Asia's largest CBG plant with a total capacity of 33.23 TPD has also been commissioned at village Bhuttal Kalan (Sangrur) recently.

At least five lakh tonnes of FOM are expected to be produced annually by these CBG plants after commissioning.

"The use of FOM will enhance the nutrient uptake, growth, yield, nutrition efficiency, crop quality and tolerance to biotic stress. Its use can prevent uptake of heavy metals, besides helping local allied industries to flourish," said Arora.

Agriculture Minister Dhaliwal directed the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) to provide active support in terms of testing, grading, certification and marketing of FOM.

