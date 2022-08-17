Motorola India has officially launched the Moto Tab G62 tablet today. Moto Tab G62 Wi-Fi variant is now available for sale via Flipkart in frost blue colour. The LTE model is available for pre-booking and will be available for purchase starting August 22, 2022, at 12 pm IST. Moto G32 Now Available for Sale in India via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

The Moto Tab G62 tablet sports a 10.61-inch IPS LCD 2K+ display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Say hello the all-new #mototabg62 with the powerful Snapdragon® 680 processor, a dazzling 10.6" 2K IPS display, quad-speaker audio with Dolby Atmos® and more! Grab the WiFi version for just ₹15,999 Or pre-order the LTE version for ₹17,999 on @flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 17, 2022

For photography, the handset features an 8MP auto-focus rear camera and an 8MP fixed-focus selfie lens.

The tablet packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto Tab G62 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant and Rs 17,999 for the LTE variant.

