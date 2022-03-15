New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajarshi Gupta was on Tuesday picked to head ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of India's top oil and gas producer.

Government headhunter Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) choose Gupta, who is currently executive director at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), after interviewing six candidates, according to a PESB notification.

Also Read | Mumbai: FIR Registered Against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for Bank Fraud.

He will succeed Alok Kumar Gupta, the current Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Ltd, who is slated to superannuate on June 30.

The PESB recommendation will now be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister, after obtaining clearance of anti-corruption bodies like CVC and CBI.

Also Read | Oppo K10 India Launch Set for March 23, 2022.

Gupta will be appointed MD, OVL once the ACC approves his candidature.

Besides Gupta, PESB interviewed Sanjeev Tokhi, Director (Exploration), OVL, Anand Gupta, Additional Director General, ONGC and Vishal Shastri, Executive Director, ONGC.

Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) Director (Finance) Manoj Kumar Dubey and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) general manager Kartikeya Sinha too were interviewed, the PESB notification said.

OVL is the nation's flagship overseas oil and gas exploration and production company. It has stakes in 35 oil and gas assets in 15 countries and produced about 30.3 per cent of oil and 23.7 per cent of oil and natural gas of India's domestic production in 2019-20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)