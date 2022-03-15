Oppo K10 India launch has been set for March 23, 2022. This information has been revealed via Oppo India's official website. However, the page has now been taken down but 91Mobiles captured it shared it online. The Oppo K10 India launch will take place on March 23, 2022, at 12 noon and will be streamed via Oppo India's official YouTube channel. The device will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. Oppo K10 Likely To Be Launched in India Soon, Teased on Flipkart.

The dedicated microsite reveals the rear panel of the handset as well as several camera specifications. Oppo's website also reveals that customers can get a mystery box on March 16 and get an advance cashback on the purchase. The mystery box is priced at Rs 199, and buyers will get gifts worth between Rs 399 and Rs 17,000.

According to the teaser, Oppo K10 will come with a triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. There will be a 50MP primary camera and a K-10 branding. It will be made available in black and blue shades. The device might get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, speaker grille and microphone. Coming to the pricing, Oppo K10 price in India is said to be under Rs 20,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).