Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior assistant of Gangapur tehsil office and his associate on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 75,000 to register a land purchase.

Officials said Senior Assistant Jai Sharma and Sonu were arrested from the tehsil office.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said the complainant had claimed that Jai Sharma was demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh through Sonu to register an agricultural land parcel bought by him.

This bribe was being demanded for the Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Patwari and Jai Sharma himself, the complainant had said.

Later, the accused agreed to accept Rs 75,000 as a bribe, the ACB officer said.

Sonu was arrested while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 75,000 while Jai Sharma was nabbed from the Tehsil office, Meharda said, adding the tehsildar and other employees were also under scanner.

