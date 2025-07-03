Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Newly appointed Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Thursday said he would discharge his responsibility of public service with utmost dedication and sincerity.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the state government for reposing faith in him, Sharma said his focus would be on furthering the glorious tradition of Rajasthan Police.

"Our aim is to make Rajasthan a model state in policing for the entire country," he said.

The DGP said every police station should be people-friendly and police personnel must display good conduct while dealing with citizens.

"Controlling crime will remain my key focus area," he said.

He added that the Rajasthan Police team would work with promptness, sensitivity and teamwork to ensure safety and security for all.

"We must all work together to build a safer Rajasthan," he stated, adding that effective steps would be taken to curb the growing menace of cybercrime.

Earlier, Sharma took charge as the DGP at the Police Headquarters.

He replaced former DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, who took voluntary retirement after being appointed Chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). After that, ACB DGP Ravi Prakash Mehrada was given additional charge of the DGP of the state. He too retired on June 30.

The state Department of Personnel issued Sharma's appointment order on Thursday for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The appointment came following the recommendation of the empanelment committee formed by the UPSC.

Before his appointment as DGP, Sharma — an IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre — was on central deputation and posted as Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi.

Sharma hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and has vast experience in policing and administration. He was awarded the President's Police Medal in 2014.

