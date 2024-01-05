Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) The Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police has arrested two people in connection with the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Pre-Exam'? 2013 paper leak case.

A senior police officer on Friday said that Ashutosh Meena and Babu Lal Soni, wanted in the paper leak case, were arrested by the SOG.

The SOG has arrested 33 people so far in this case.

