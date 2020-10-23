Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI): Supply chains solutions provider Redington India would retail the new generation iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro across its 3,500 retail locations from October 30, the company said here on Friday.

The city-headquartered Redington in a statement said it has partnered with private sector HDFC Bank to provide cash back offers on the new range of iPhones.

Due to social distancing norms following the COVID-19 outbreak, customers opting to purchase the iPhones would be able to pre-book their preferred smart phones and would be given time slots to collect their handsets, the company said.

Redington India is a supply chain solutions provider to over 200 international brands in information technology and mobility spaces serving 37 markets, the statement said. PTI

