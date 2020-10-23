Micromax, the Indian smartphone manufacturer will officially launch its 'In' series smartphones in India on November 3, 2020. The company has shared the official video teaser on its official Twitter India handle revealing the launch date of the In series smartphones. The teaser does not reveal any information about the upcoming handsets but only provides the message 'Aao Karein Cheeni Kum' & the launch date. Micromax Returns, to Sell Made-in-India Phones, Creates Rs 500-Crore War Chest to Launch ‘In’ Sub-Brand.

Last week, the Indian mobile maker shared a video on Twitter unveiling the retail box of 'In' series phones. The company might host an online event for the launch due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Aao karein thodi cheeni kum! Gear up for the mega unveiling of the new #INMobiles range of smartphones by Micromax live at 12 noon on the 3rd of November. #INForIndia #BigAnnouncement #MicromaxIsBack #AatmanirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/wjXIGipt47 — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 23, 2020 Micromax In Series (Photo Credits: Micromax)

According to the reports, the upcoming 'In' Phones could be priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000. 'In' Series is likely to comprise of two smartphones with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC & MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The variant with Helio G35 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, could be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery, up to 3GB of RAM & up to 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone may get a dual rear camera setup whereas the Helio G85 model is likely to come with a triple rear camera module. More specifications of Micromax In series will be revealed during its launch event.

