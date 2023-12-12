Bilaspur (HP), Dec 12 (PTI) Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut Tuesday praised the functioning of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying the organisation had done a lot for the nation and was still working to unite it.

"My revolutionary ideology matches with that of the RSS and therefore I am impressed with the working of this patriotic organization" she said at an event here.

Ranaut said that RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, has worked towards uniting the country and when people "trained" by it came to power, the work that could not be done in 70 years was done in just eight to 10 years.

"I did not have the privilege of joining the RSS in my childhood," Ranaut said, adding that she has been curious about the organisation for long.

Last year, during a programme in Shimla, the actor had expressed her willingness to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat if the BJP wanted.

