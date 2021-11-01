New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Shares of SAIL on Monday rallied over 13 per cent after the company reported an over 10-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The stock zoomed 13.34 per cent to Rs 130.35 on BSE.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

On NSE, it jumped 13.20 per cent to Rs 130.30.

The domestic steel giant on Friday reported an over 10-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,338.75 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

The company had posted Rs 436.52 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

During the July-September period, the company said its total consolidated income also increased to Rs 27,007.02 crore, from Rs 17,097.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

SAIL's expenses during the quarter were at Rs 21,289 crore as against Rs 16,733.63 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,303.62 crore during the quarter.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 393.32 crore during the same quarter last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)