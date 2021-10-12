Bengaluru, Oct 12 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday said industrial units in the state will get sale deeds within 10 to 15 days after the execution of projects.

"We are conducting Kaigarika Adalat to ensure a business-friendly atmosphere in the state. We will get the sale deeds done soon after the completion of the projects," Nirani said.

Addressing industrialists during 'Kaigarika Adalat' to address the concerns raised by the industrialists, the Minister according to a release from his office said that being an industrialist himself he was aware of the problems.

Noting that the state government is committed to help industries, he said, "the government will address all the problems raised by industrialists including power, water and logistics. It's our duty to ensure ease of doing business and maintain an investor-friendly atmosphere. We will take necessary steps to address basic infrastructure problems including power and water."

Stressing on the need to adhere to the pollution control board's norms, Nirani said industrial units should adapt modern technology.

"Rules and regulations of pollution control boards are getting tougher, our industries should become environment-friendly and adapt new technologies to reduce pollution," he said.

He also promised to address the concerns over industrial land value which should not exceed over 20 per cent of the actual price after development and conversion.

