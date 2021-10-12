Facebook-owned Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps nowadays. It's not just a chatting app. Users also use it for sharing links about their work, articles, videos, etc. Also, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, almost everybody is switching to social media for news, entertainment and making money. Social media platforms, especially Instagram, has had brought new features and filters for their users to make their platform more engaging and attractive. There are also other features in the stories section such as add links, questions, add music and more. Influencers and content creators are taking full advantage of these features to promote their products, services, videos to their followers. In this article, we have demonstrated how to add a link to an Instagram story. Instagram To Roll Out Two New Tools To Safeguard Teenagers From Harmful Content.

Instagram Stories Features (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is important to note that not all users are allowed to add a link to a story on Instagram. A user must have more than 10,000 followers or a verified account to do so. This limit has been enforced by the social media company to prevent misinformation and the reach of wrong links on its platform. If you have more than 10,000 followers or a verified account then here are simple steps about how to add links to stories on Instagram.

1. Open your Instagram app on your smartphone and swipe left to upload a story.

2. Then select an image from a gallery option located on the bottom left corner.

3. Swipe up to open an editing tray and you will find several features such as 'Location', 'Hashtag', 'Questions', 'Music' and more that you can place upon your story.

4. Tap on the 'Link' button (a chain icon) located right next to 'Poll'. Click on 'Link' and paste the URL in it.

5. Then this URL will show up on your story in a form of a sticker.

6. You can also move the sticker to any side of your story by simply long-pressing it and dragging anywhere you need to.

7. Once your story is live, your followers and other users will also be able to see and click on it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).