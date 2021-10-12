Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch its GT Neo 2T smartphone on October 19, 2021. The company has been teasing the device on the Chinese micro-blogging website 'Weibo'. Today, the company has teased the device in two colour options. As per the teasers on Weibo, Realme GT Neo 2T will come in two shades - Glaze White and Inky Black. Teasers also reveal the back panel of the phone which shows a USB Type-C port, triple rear cameras, a power button and a volume rocker. Realme GT Neo 2T Likely To Get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC: Report.

Realme GT Neo 2T (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The launch of Realme GT Neo 2T will commence at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST). In addition to this, a known tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the device on the Realme India website but not much information is available regarding the India launch. Earlier this month, the tipster had also leaked GT Neo 2T's specifications. The handset is likely to carry similar specifications as that of Realme GT Neo 2 which is scheduled to be launched tomorrow in India.

Realme GT Neo 2T is rumoured to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. As per Digital Chat Station, the GT Neo 2T device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC whereas a report from MySmartPrice had revealed that MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset could power the handset. For optics, the smartphone will flaunt a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary lens. At the front, there might be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

