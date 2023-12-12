Samba/Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) An electronic gadget with a blinking light found near the banks of a canal in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district sent police personnel into a tizzy on Tuesday evening.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot in the Vijaypur area and it was cordoned off, officials said.

Some locals noticed the suspicious electronic gadget with a blinking light lying on the banks of a canal near Swankha Morh, around 15 kilometres from the International Border, and informed police about it, they said.

A police official said it was too early to say anything about the object.

"The officers are on the scene and further details are awaited," he said.

In November last year, a packet was dropped by a drone from across the border in Vijaypur. An Improvised Explosive Device, two pistols, four magazines and Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the packet.

A joint search operation was carried out by the Army and police in the Pallanwalla area near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Tuesday, the officials said.

The operation was carried out after information was received about suspicious activity in the area. However, nothing incriminating was found during the day-long operation, they said.

