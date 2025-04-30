New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A study is underway to assess the impact of the Right to Education (RTE) entitlements focusing on the PM Poshan scheme in schools under the Directorate of Education in Delhi.

Titled 'A Study of the Enrolment Trends with respect to RTE Entitlement and PM POSHAN in Delhi', the study conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) aims to evaluate how these schemes influence enrolment patterns, particularly focusing on dropout students and their families, according to a statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme which provides hot meals to students in government and government-aided schools is linked to reducing school dropout rates.

Data collection will be conducted across all districts of Delhi through online forms, it stated.

As part of the study, responses will be gathered from various stakeholders, including 40 students each from classes VIII and IX per school, 20 parents each from these classes, five teachers, and the Head of School (HoS) from the sampled institutions, it stated.

"All HoSs are instructed to ensure the timely completion of the data collection process by May 7, the statement said.

It added that the study is expected to provide insights into the effectiveness of government initiatives aimed at improving student retention and nutritional support in schools.

