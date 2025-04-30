Mumbai, April 30: In a significant policy move, the Union Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national Census, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday, April 30. Approval to the Caste Census marks a key shift in the Centre’s approach to population data collection, aligning with long-standing demands from the Opposition and several state governments.

Speaking at a press briefing, Vaishnaw said the caste census will be carried out in a “transparent manner” and aims to ensure economic and social empowerment across all sections of society. “The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming Census exercise,” he said, adding that the move is intended to help shape inclusive policies and promote national development. Caste Census To Be Part of Population Census, Announces Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

First and Last Time India Conducted a Caste Census

The first caste census in India was conducted in 1881 under British rule. The country last conducted a caste-based Census in 1931. The 1931 Census reported that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) made up 52% of the population, a figure that later informed the Mandal Commission’s recommendation for 27% OBC reservation in education and public employment, implemented in 1990.

JH Hutton, the Census Commissioner in 1931, had defended caste enumeration against critics, arguing that ignoring caste would not make the system disappear. His remarks remain relevant as the government prepares for what could be the first full caste census in nearly a century. Rahul Gandhi Calls for Caste Census, Slams 50% Reservation Cap at Congress Convention in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (Watch Videos).

The demand for a nationwide caste census has been gaining traction, with the Congress and the INDIA bloc consistently pressing the issue. Some state governments, including Bihar and Congress-led Karnataka, have already conducted their caste surveys. Under the UPA government, the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 attempted to gather similar data, but the caste component was never officially released.

The national Census, originally scheduled for 2021, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

