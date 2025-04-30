Mumbai, April 30: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2025 admit cards today, April 30. Candidates who will be appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to use their login credentials to access the NEET UG Admit Card 2025 or NEET UG 2025 hall tickets.

Candidates must carefully check all details printed on the admit card, including their name, roll number, exam centre, and timings. If there are any discrepancies, they should be reported to the NTA as soon as possible. This year, the NEET UG 2025 exam will be conducted on Sunday, May 4, in a pen-and-paper (offline) mode. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

How To Download NEET UG Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2025 admit card link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your NEET UG 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the hall ticket thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

NEET UG 2025 exam applicants have to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, passport, or driver's license) to the exam centre on the day of the examination. It is worth noting that electronic devices, study material, and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email them at neetug2025@nta.ac.in if they face difficulty in downloading the admit card.

