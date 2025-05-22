Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir Thursday announced a change in timings of schools across the valley from next week in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

According to an order issued by Directorate of School Education Kashmir, the new timing in schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city will be from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, while in the areas falling outside the municipal limits, the timing will be from 9 am to 3 pm.

The new timings will be effective from May 26, the order said, adding that it will be applicable for all government and recognized private schools.

The order said instructions shall be adhered to strictly by all schools.

At present, schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city open at 9 am, while those in the areas falling outside the municipal limits start at 9.30 am.

Most parts of the Kashmir valley are experiencing heatwave like conditions. The maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar on Thursday was 34.4 degrees Celsius, which was nine degrees above normal.

