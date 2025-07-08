Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Schools in Jammu and Kashmir reopened on Tuesday after two weeks of summer vacation as heavy rains on Monday ended the prolonged heatwave in the valley.

The schools opened amidst criticism of the government's decision to advance to the school timing to 7.30 am.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday decided against extending the summer vacations despite no signs of heatwave abating in the valley.

However, within couple of hours of the announcement, heavy rains lashed the valley and the temperature came down to normal levels across Kashmir.

Some parents were critical of the new schedule announced by Minister for Education Sakina Masood Ittoo.

Several videos were posted online in which parents showed the difficulties faced by kids to wake up at 5.30 am in order to catch their school bus between 6.30 am and 7.00 am.

The education minister said on X that institutions within the municipal limits in the valley will function from 7.30 am to 11.30 am, while in other areas, the timings will be from 8 am to 12 noon.

"We are reopening schools from tomorrow (Tuesday) in Kashmir Division & Winter Zones of Jammu Division," Ittoo said.

The minister said the students will attend two online classes from home after a one-hour break.

"After a 1-hour break, 2 online classes will follow. Teachers to remain available till 2 PM. All HoIs must ensure online classes are conducted without exception," she said.

It is not yet clear how long the hybrid model of education -- invented to counter the heatwave -- will remain in place.

Authorities in Kashmir had on June 21 announced a 15-day summer break -- from June 23 to July 7 -- for all schools across the valley due to the soaring temperatures.

