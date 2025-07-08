Mumbai, July 8: Shillong Teer Result of today's game (July 8), including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared soon. Lottery enthusiasts taking part in Shillong Teer games can check the results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games at websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 08 below to find the results of today's lucky draw.

Shilong Teeer results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of each Teer game are completed. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya organises the archery-type lottery game called Shillong Teer. Played twice a day, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday only, with the speculative lottery observing a holiday on Sunday. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 8, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Taking part in the speculative Shillong Teer lottery, but not sure where to check the results. Worry not, you have come to the right place. Lottery players can visit any of the portals mentioned here - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the Shillong Teer Results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games. When on the websites mentioned above, participants need to click on the "Shillong Teer Result for July 08, 2025" option to check the results of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer enthusiasts can also find winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Many Teer Games Are Played in a Day?

It is worth noting that Shillong Teer Results are usually announced, with the first round's results out by 10:30 AM and the final round's outcome declared by 9 PM. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium, the archery-based lottery game draws people from Shillong and its nearby areas. Shillong Teer games begin with participants placing bets on numbers between 0 and 99. The speculative lottery then proceeds to an archery competition in which local archers shoot arrows at a designated target in Rounds 1 and 2. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target.

Players win varying prizes if their bets match the Shillong Teer results. Eight Teer games are played throughout the day, including Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Continuing to become a cultural phenomenon, Shillong Teer participants look forward to the daily results, which are published online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).