Hamirpur (HP), May 17 (PTI) Strict action will be taken against private school managers who do not get their recognition/affiliation renewed for the academic session 2024-25, an official said.

The Elementary Education Department, Hamirpur, has constituted a team at the block level to inspect the schools and the team would visit private schools block-wise in a random manner and check the documents, an official spokesman said here on Saturday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Heads of schools whose documents are not found correct will be issued notices with fines and instructions will be given to get the recognition renewed. The school authorities will have to complete the renewal process within two weeks, he added.

Kamal Kishore, deputy director of school education said that strict action will be taken against private school managers who do not get the recognition renewed.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In every academic session, the recognition renewal process is conducted by the Education Department for private schools.

Before the end of the last academic session 2024-25, the Education Department had instructed the school heads to apply online, but some schools have not applied for renewal of recognition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)