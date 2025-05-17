Mumbai, May 17: The highly anticipated Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Saturday, May 17, 2025, will be announced shortly. Organised under the patronage of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the government-approved lottery is still drawing thousands of players from all over Assam. The Bodoland Lottery, or the Assam State Lottery Sambad, releases its results three times a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Players can find the entire list of winning numbers for the Saturday draw on the official site, bodolotteries.com.

With daily chances to win more than once, the Bodoland Lottery provides gamers with a possibility of winning large amounts of money, which is why it is among the most popular lotteries in the state. In addition to Bodoland, other state lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi remain quite popular. The site has a simple, pop-up-free design, enabling users to check their ticket numbers fast and determine if they are among the winners.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result comes out every day in PDF format at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. It is simple for players to view the complete list of winning numbers by just visiting the official site, [bodolotteries.com]. The PDF format makes the process easy, enabling viewers to easily check their ticket numbers without having to contend with pop-ups or unnecessary advertisements. You may download the Bodoland Lottery Result PDF of May 17, 2025, here and check if fortune favours you.

Today, lottery games are legally operated in no fewer than 13 Indian states such as Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. These government-run lotteries provide multiple draws daily, providing individuals with numerous opportunities to win. Ranging from the popular Assam Bodoland Lottery to daily draws in Mizoram and Sikkim states, lotteries are still a commonly accepted mode of entertainment and desire in India.

