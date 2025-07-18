New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi in collaboration with BSE, CDSL, NSDL and KFintech has launched a Securities Market Hackathon at Global Fintech Fest 2025.

The hackathon intends to bring together India's brightest minds to develop digital-first solutions for tackling real-world challenges in the securities market, Sebi said in a statement.

The theme for the hackathon is "Driving Innovation and tech oriented solutions in the securities market".

Participants would be required to build tools that empower retail investors and enhance transparency, efficiency, compliance, and accessibility across capital markets. They will have to develop solutions using technology and innovative approaches specifically targeting any of the problem statements like fraud prevention; enhancing retail investor education & engagement; improving liquidity in bond markets; and member compliance monitoring.

The hackathon also gives participants an opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions at the Global Fintech Fest as well as win cash prizes.

