Mumbai, July 18: With just under two weeks left in July, lakhs of women in Maharashtra are still waiting for their 13th installment of INR 1,500 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The monthly financial aid, meant to support eligible women across the state, has seen delays before, and this month is no different. Since the Ladki Bahin Yojana’s launch in July 2024, 12 installments have been disbursed until June 2025. But the July installment, due earlier this month, has yet to reflect in beneficiaries' bank accounts.

This isn't the first delay. In the early phase, the first three installments of Ladki Bahin Yojana, for June, July, and August 2024, were all credited together in August, soon after the scheme was rolled out ahead of state elections. Last month too, many women had hoped the June and July Ladki Bahin Yojana payments would come together. But only the June installment was credited. Now, with more than half of July gone, women are once again left waiting, and worrying, about when the next INR 1,500 will arrive. Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana: 2,652 Maharashtra Government Employees ‘Misused’ Scheme, State To Recover INR 3.58 Crore.

Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date

According to the media reports, the Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 installment is likely to be credited in the last week of the month. However, no official confirmation has been given by the government yet.

Maharashtra Registered 6 Cases of Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana

On July 15, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, informed the legislative assembly that six criminal cases pertaining to fraud in the Ladki Bahin Yojana have been registered in the state. Two of the cases were registered in Mumbai, two in Solapur and one each in Satara and Nanded districts, the chief minister informed the assembly in a written response to questions raised by 10 legislators across party lines. When Will Maharashtra Govt Disburse Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment of INR 1,500 to Women Beneficiaries? Minister Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing INR 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).