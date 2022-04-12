New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed penalties amounting to Rs 30 lakh on six entities over non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options on BSE.

In six separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Tara Garg, Manish Gupta, Manish Saboo HUF, Econo Broking Pvt Ltd, Vinod Somani HUF and Karan Singh HUF.

The orders came after Sebi observed large-scale reversal trades in the stock options segment on BSE, leading to creation of artificial trade volumes in the segment.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted a probe into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE for the period April 2014-September 2015 after observing large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment.

Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, it added.

