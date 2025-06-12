New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday directed stock exchanges with commodity segments to ensure their Product Advisory Committees (PACs) meet at least twice a year, or more frequently if necessary.

However, in the case of agricultural commodities, the PAC is required to meet at least once annually.

Also Read | Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: 3 Major Changes Passengers Must Know for Train Ticket Bookings During Tatkal Hours.

Sebi's 'Master Circular for Commodity Derivatives Segment' in August 2023 issued various compliance requirements for stock exchanges and clearing corporations operating in the commodity derivatives segment.

As per the Master Circular, each stock exchange is mandated to constitute a Product Advisory Committee for every group or complex of commodities that share common stakeholders or value chain participants, and on which derivatives are either currently traded or proposed to be introduced.

Also Read | 'Flying Buses' To Beat Traffic in Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities? Know All About the Pod System That Nitin Gadkari Is Planning To Introduce.

Based on representations from market participants and following deliberations by Sebi's Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC), the regulator has revised the meeting frequency guidelines for PACs.

"The PAC shall meet at least twice a year and more frequently as needed. However, for agricultural commodities, the PAC shall meet at least once a year," Sebi said in its circular.

The revised guidelines take effect immediately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)