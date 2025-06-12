Mumbai, June 12: In what is being described as a major overhaul of its Tatkal ticket booking process, the Indian Railways has announced three new rules for train ticket booking effective July 2025. In a circular dated June 10, 2025, the Railway Ministry confirmed that Aadhaar authentication will be made mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets on IRCTC's website and mobile app from July 1. Meanwhile, an OTP-based Aadhaar verification process will be rolled out from mid-July for both online and offline Tatkal bookings.

Additionally, the ministry has placed booking restrictions on authorised agents during tatkal booking hours. These changes are part of a broader move to ensure that Tatkal services benefit genuine passengers. The circular has been circulated across all railway zones for timely implementation. The ministry also instructed the IRCTC and CRIS to update their systems accordingly. With that in mind, let’s look at the three major rules passengers must know for train ticket bookings during Tatkal hours. Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: Only Aadhaar Authenticated Users Can Book Tatkal Train Tickets From July 1, Agents Won’t Be Allowed During First 30 Minutes, Announces Railway Ministry.

3 Major Changes in Tatkal Ticket Booking From July 1

Mandatory Aadhaar Authentication from July 1, 2025:

From July 1, only users who have linked and successfully authenticated their Aadhaar number with their IRCTC account will be able to book Tatkal tickets online. This measure is designed to verify the identity of passengers and reduce fraudulent bookings, ensuring that the benefits of Tatkal tickets reach genuine travellers. Train Ticket Booking Scam: IRCTC Reveals How Agents Use Fake IDs To Increase Chances of Securing Confirmed Tickets, Deploys AI-Based Solution To Curb Illegal Booking Practices. Aadhaar-Based OTP Authentication from July 15, 2025:

Starting July 15, an additional layer of security will be added through Aadhaar-based OTP verification for all Tatkal bookings. Whether booking online, at PRS counters, or via authorised agents, passengers will need to confirm their identity by entering a system-generated OTP sent to their registered mobile number, further enhancing booking authenticity. Booking Time Restrictions for Authorised Agents:

To promote fairness, authorised ticketing agents will be barred from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window. Specifically, agents cannot book AC class tickets from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM and non-AC class tickets from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM, giving ordinary passengers priority access during these critical initial minutes. These changes reflect Indian Railways’ commitment to making Tatkal ticket bookings more transparent and accessible for everyday travellers. The Railways has instructed the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC to update their systems accordingly and ensure smooth implementation across all zones. Extensive public awareness campaigns will be launched to inform passengers about the new rules and booking procedures. Travellers are advised to link their Aadhaar with their IRCTC accounts well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles.

