Mumbai, June 12: ‘Flying Buses’ to beat traffic in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities? Emphasising cutting-edge, high-tech solutions to alleviate urban traffic problems, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has unveiled ambitious plans to revolutionise public transport in India. One of the main points of interest is the plan to install air pod transit systems and state-of-the-art, flash-charging electric buses in the nation's largest cities.

After their successful deployment in Nagpur, the flash-charging electric buses will be introduced on other important routes, including Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Dehradun, Bangalore-Chennai, Mumbai-Nashik, and Pune. According to the government, these projects will not only transform the commuter experience but also help create a more effective and sustainable framework for urban mobility. India To Soon Launch Safety Assessment Rating System for Trucks and Commercial Vehicles To Improve Road Safety, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

All About the Pod System

One of the major projects being considered is a pod-based transit system between Delhi's Dhaula Kuan and Manesar, a route infamous for severe traffic congestion. The system will provide a continuous, on-demand mode of transportation by means of tiny, autonomous electric pods that move on elevated tracks. Five to six people can fit in each pod, enabling private and effective transportation without the delays of conventional public transportation. Satellite-Based Toll System to Launch in 15 Days, Says Nitin Gadkari; Vehicles to Be Charged Automatically via GPS Without Stopping at Plazas.

Gadkari also disclosed that a comparable feasibility study is underway in Bengaluru, where heavy traffic jams are frequently caused by urban sprawl and frequent rainfall. By implementing pod systems in such densely populated areas, the government intends to provide citizens with quicker and more convenient travel options while simultaneously lowering pollution and traffic.

The government is testing a cutting-edge flash-charging electric bus system in addition to AirPods.

These double-decker buses, which have 135 seats, executive-class comfort, and TVs on board, are presently undergoing testing in Nagpur. Interestingly, the buses can recharge in as little as 30 seconds after each 40-kilometre run, allowing them to reach speeds of up to 120 km/h. Gadkari underlined that these buses will be much less expensive to run because of their decreased reliance on batteries, with fares as low as 30%

