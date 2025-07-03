New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that self-reliance in minerals, particularly critical and strategic minerals, will be fundamental to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Speaking during consultative committee meetings of coal and mines ministries, he said that mineral exploration is being taken up in mission mode, employing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and modern geophysical surveys.

He also stressed the crucial role of the private sector in accelerating exploration efforts and ensuring mineral security for the country's renewable energy goals, according to a coal ministry statement.

The coal sector has achieved domestic coal production of over 1 billion tonnes while simultaneously driving green initiatives and sustainability, the minister noted.

He also said that mine closure is a national and moral responsibility, aimed at restoring ecosystems and creating livelihood opportunities. For the first time since Independence, 10 mines have been successfully closed in the past year, with 147 more identified for expedited closure as part of the Mines Ministry's fast-tracked approach.

