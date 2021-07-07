Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Eye care provider Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals on Wednesday said it is planning to hire 150 across states by the end of this year in line with its expansion in tier II and III cities.

The eye care chain intends to set up 16 new hospitals across states by 2021, with an employment opportunity for 150 new positions, Sharp Sight said in a statement.

“Not only job opportunities but also it wishes to provide quality eye care services across states big or small. We offer quality ophthalmic services of advanced technology and with better infrastructure at an affordable cost to the masses living beyond the boundaries of metropolitan cities.

“We as a team are ecstatic to have achieved this far despite the innumerable challenges imposed by global pandemic Covid-19,” Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals CEO Deepshikha Sharma said.

