Latur, Feb 19 (PTI) A doctor couple in Latur on Sunday gave bicycles to 38 girls to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary by giving a boost to female education.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: India's Largest IT Services Exporter Says Not Considering Job Cuts, Hiring Impacted Employees From Startups.

The cycles will help girls from poor and rural backgrounds to reach schools, which are often at great distances, and will ensure they don't drop out, Dr Harshwardhan and Dr Shubhangi Raut told PTI.

Also Read | India Recorded Over 15,000 Organ Transplants in 2022, Says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

"We have been distributing cycles every year on this day. This is our true celebration of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Dr Harshwardhan Raut said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)