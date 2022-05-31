Latur, May 31 (PTI) A shopkeeper's son from a village here in Maharashtra has cracked the civil services examination 2021.

Rameshwar Sudhakar Sabbanwad, a resident of Handarguli village in Udgir tehsil of Latur, secured 202nd rank in results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

He did his schooling from the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay in Latur and did his graduation in engineering from Pune.

According to Sabbanwad, he cracked the UPSC exam in his second attempt.

His father is a shopkeeper and mother a housewife.

According to the UPSC, a total of 685 candidates - 508 men and 177 women - have qualified and they have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services.

