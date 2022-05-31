iQOO is all set to launch the Neo 6 5G smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account. The handset has also been listed on the Amazon India website, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via iQOO India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. iQOO Neo 6 India Launch Confirmed for May 31, 2022.

iQOO Neo 6 will be a mid-range offering. It is said to sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

iQOO Neo 6 (Photo Credits: iQOO)

May 31. Get the #PowerToWin with all new iQOO Neo 6. Powered with Snapdragon 870 5G Processor, 80W FlashCharge, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate & a Flagship 32907mm2 Cascade Cooling System Available on Amazon: https://t.co/eOHtpWy9es https://t.co/c6uNDlPFm8 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 30, 2022

For photography, the device will get a 64MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP B&W lens. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie lens.

iQOO Neo 6 (Photo Credits: iQOO)

The device is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It will run on Android 12 OS. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Neo 6 is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone will be available at a Rs 3,000 discount via ICICI Bankcard. Moreover, there will be a Rs 1,000 Amazon coupon, which will bring the price down to Rs 26,000.

