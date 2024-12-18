Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Shriram Finance on Wednesday announced a USD 1.277 billion equivalent fundraising in multiple currencies through the external commercial borrowing route.

The fundraising in US dollar, euro, and UAE dirham executed in partnership with 12 banks features tenors of up to 5 years, as per an official statement. ***** *ICICI Bank ties up with Times Internet to launch premium credit card

ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Times Internet to launch a super-premium metal credit card targeted at the high net worth individuals.

The offering comes with benefits like visa services at home, unlimited lounge access at over 1,300 global airports, and access to helicopter rides, as per an official statement. **** *NPCI BHIM Services announced a partnership with CRY

Payments app NPCI BHIM Services on Wednesday announced a partnership with the non-profit Child Relief and You (CRY) to help underprivileged children. Every transaction made on the BHIM app between December 16- 31 will contribute to this cause, making it a special new year for the kids, as per an official statement. ***** The largest stock bourse NSE on Wednesday announced that it has operationalised a common investors service centre in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The centre was inaugurated by Sebi's executive director G Ram Mohan Rao on Monday, as per an official statement.

