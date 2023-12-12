Noida, Dec 12 (PTI) Six shanties were gutted and half a dozen cattle died in a fire at a slum cluster near Noida on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 50 cattle were rescued from the blaze that broke out around 1.30 pm in a slum cluster in Sector 123 near Parthala Chowk, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

Upon receiving a call about the blaze, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the fire under control, he said.

No person was injured in the fire which appears to have spread from a garbage dump in the area, the officer said, adding that six shanties were gutted in the fire while half-a-dozen cattle died, the officer said.

The area with shanties is dense and overall six water tenders along with firefighters were deployed to douse the fire, he added.

