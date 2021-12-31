New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Friday said it has dispatched a turbine generator for the first unit of the 1320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant.

SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd (STPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Ltd, is implementing (2X660) 1,320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant in Bihar, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5G To Be Reportedly Priced Under Rs 20,000.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma virtually flagged off the journey of turbine generator from Hazira, Gujarat, to the project site, while SJVN Director (Electrical) Sushil Kumar Sharma was present at the L&T plant at Hazira.

A team of STPL along with its CEO Sanjeev Sood also joined the flagging off virtually.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Mauled to Death by Tiger in Buffer Zone of Tadoba Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur.

Sharma said an important component of the first unit i.e. turbine generator has been dispatched to the project site from the L&T Hazira plant in Gujarat. Weighing 500 tonnes, the turbine generator will reach through sea and Ganges to the project site.

The turbine generator is expected to reach the project site by the first week of March 2022. By timely dispatching of the same, an important milestone in the completion of megaproject has been accomplished.

The first unit of the project is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2023.

Sharma said SJVN currently has over 16,000 MW power projects in its portfolio and such initiatives will enable the company to achieve its Shared Vision of generating 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040, to meet the company's short-, medium- and long-term objectives. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)