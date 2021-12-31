Earlier this week, Tecno Pova 5G smartphone's poster was spotted online, which hinted towards the India launch. The handset is already launched in Nigeria, and now as per a report, Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra has revealed the India launch of the Pova 5G phone. He shared that the smartphone will debut during the 3rd or 4th week of next month. In addition to this, he also revealed that the device will be priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000. Apart from smartphones, Tecno is also looking to expand into the smartphone accessories segment. Tecno Pova 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Launched.

In terms of specifications, Tecno Pova 5G will sport a 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128Gb of internal storage. For photography, it will come equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP snapper and an AI lens. At the front, there will be a 12MP shooter.

The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a USB Type-C port and more. It will run on Android 11 based HiOS 8.0 UI.

