New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) State-run SJVN Ltd on Thursday reported a Rs 127.72 crore loss in the March quarter due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.08 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income declined to Rs 548.84 crore from Rs 573.23 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

Expenses increased to Rs 697.96 crore from Rs 606.60 crore in the last quarter of FY24.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per equity share for the financial year 2024- 25 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of ?1.15/- per equity share declared in the month of February 2025, for the Financial Year 2024-25, and will be paid within the statutory period as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.

