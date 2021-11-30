New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Targeting to train 2,500 street food vendors in the pilot phase, the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry on Tuesday said it has launched a programme to upskill these vendors and make them eligible for e-cart licence.

As part of the pilot phase, the ministry will start skilling the street vendors of east Delhi and help them improve the hygiene conditions in food preparation and aesthetics of vending.

The initiative will be implemented under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0.

"The objective of this programme is to provide relevant skills to the street food vendors, leading towards better services to consumers, more opportunities to vendors for revenue generation, awareness on regulations and stipulated rules, in return providing better services to the local bodies," the ministry said.

In its pilot phase with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Skill India aims at upskilling 2,500 vendors, aged between 23 and 55 years, it added.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for the Ministry, said India is land to 55 lakh street food vendors and their contribution to the informal economy is 14 per cent.

He highlighted that the conduct and well-being of these vendors define how their respective cities are perceived, and therefore, their upskilling is an imperative.

He further said the government is committed towards the welfare of street vendors.

The project will be implemented by the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Skill Council (THSSC) and training partners of NSDC.

Under the initiative, these vendors will be educated on health and safety standards, safety provisions under COVID-19 protocols, effective communication techniques, digital and financial literacy, digital payments and e-selling.

"To compensate the candidates for income loss during the training, NSDC will ensure that they complete the training of 32 hours and spend about 8 hours a day on training," it said.

