Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. This information has been shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the tipster, the Realme 9 Pro+ phone has a model number RMX3392 and the Realme 9 Series will consist of Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ models. As a reminder, the Realme 9 Series is likely to launch in the first quarter of 2022. The company is yet to announce the launch date for the same. Realme 9 Series India Launch Postponed Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage.

The Realme 9 Series is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is likely to come with a 108MP camera and an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme 9i is rumoured to be the base model of the Realme 9 Series and is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

The device could be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and is likely to feature a quad rear camera module. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Realme 9 Series. The Chinese phone maker is also looking to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro in India in the first quarter of next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).