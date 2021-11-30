New Delhi, November 30: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the admit cards for upcoming Pre-Agriculture Test 2021 on Monday. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have applied for the test can visit the official website of MP PEB at peb.mp.gov.in to check and download their respective admit cards for PAT 2021. CG Vyapam Admit Card for Mandi Inspector and SI Exam 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates can access their admit cards from the official website of the board by entering their 13-digit application number and date of birth. Admit card will carry important details and information regarding the test. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the guidelines mentioned in the hall tickets and follow them. Scroll down to know how to download admit card for MP PEB PAT 2021. JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for Post of Junior Statistical Assistant Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at jkssb.nic.in.

Here Is How To Download Admit Card for MP PEB PAT 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at peb.mp.gov.in

On the home page click on the 'Admit Card' tab

Then click on the link that says 'Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)- 2021 - 2021 '

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials - Application No. and DOB

Click on 'Search'

Download admit card and take a print out for future reference

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies in the admit cards, queries or confusions immediately and get it resolved. As per the official website, "Only Test Admit Card and Original Photo-ID is allowed in the Examination Hall. Other things are strictly prohibited." Candidates should note that any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall.

